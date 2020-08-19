Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

According to Attorney General Barry Staubus, a grand jury returned presentments on 19 counts. Two counts were felony murder, one in perpetration of felony child abuse and one in perpetration of aggravated child neglect. Boswell also faces one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances.