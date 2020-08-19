Mother of Louisville homicide victim mourns friend’s children shot dead weeks later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No arrests have yet to be made in connection to Monday’s deadly shooting near Iroquois Park, but other details about the victims are emerging.
Four teenagers were shot at while driving on New Cut Road around 11 p.m. Two were killed and two others were rushed to the hospital. All four were brothers. Adrain Maddox-Bell, 16, and Jaden Maddox, 15, have been identified as those who were killed.
Adrain died of a gunshot wound and Jaden died of blunt force trauma from the crash just hours before his birthday. Police are considering Jaden’s death a homicide.
The mother of another recent homicide victim said she has a personal connection to the family.
Montoya Ware’s son, Jonah Ware, a Louisville music artist, was shot and killed this month.
“I never thought I’d get that phone call,” Ware said. “I never thought I’d wake up to hearing, ‘Your son’s dead.‘”
This week her heart is hurting for another family because she said she is friends with the father of the four shot at on New Cut Road.
"I woke up this morning to some news that disturbed my spirit," she said, recalling the day she learned about what happened.
Adrain and Jaden’s two other brothers were also inside the car. They were shot and rushed to the hospital. One is recovering and one is still in critical condition, community activists said.
"Our youth are hurting," Ware said. "Their hearts are black. They have no strength. They have no guidance. They have become senseless. Senseless."
Ware said that is something she wants to change, as she mourns all killed, including her own son.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.