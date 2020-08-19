New details released on human remains found in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details have come from the FBI on the human remains found in Nelson County on July 24.
The remains are believed to be a female 24 to 82 years old. The height is estimated to be 5″ to 5′9″.
The remains are currently being held by the FBI Lab in Quantico, Virginia, the largest and most comprehensive crime lab in the world. The FBI lab is currently dealing with a large backlog of cases.
Those remains will now go for DNA extraction for further analysis.
The FBI have been investigating in the county since those remains were found.
