Shepherdsville man charged with child abuse

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A screaming child heard during a 911 call has resulted in the arrest of man for abusing his child.
Cameron Blalack, 20, is charged with one count of criminal abuse of a child 12 years old or under. He is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Shepherdsville police were called to a home in the 700 block of Highway 44 West about a child being abused. During the 911 call, dispatchers said they could a child frantically screaming in the background as they talked to the caller, the child's grandmother.
The grandmother told officers she saw Blalack strike the girl on the back multiple times. Blalack's arrest report says the officers found severe red marks on the small of the young girl's back.
The report also states Child Protective Services has a current open case involving Blalack.
