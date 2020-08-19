Teachers drop back to learning rendition of ‘What’s Poppin?'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Georgia teachers are going viral after dropping a music video to hype their kids up for very different year of learning.
The video pays homage to Louisville native Jack Harlow’s chart topping single ‘What’s Poppin?’ Teacher Callie Evans opened the number followed by Audri Williams.
In her Instagram post Ms Evans says: “We are in for a wild ride this school year, but let’s make the best of it! What better way to release all of the anxiety, doubts & fears of the school year than to dance & turn up 🔥 What’s poppin'?! 😏 20-21 School Year, Let’s get it!”
Ms. Callie Evans at Monroe High School in Albany, GA was joined by the cheerleaders she coaches to help break it down.
“What’s poppin', Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in. You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin'. Gone log in, every day, every morning, I’m watchin',” Evans rapped.
Jamal Overstreet is the producer behind the original ‘What’s Poppin?‘ He told students if Mrs. Evans or Mrs. Williams isn’t your teacher... you need to contact your counselor.
