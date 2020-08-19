Teenagers killed in New Cut Road crash, shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two teenagers died in a shooting and crash that left two others in critical condition.
Adrain Maddox-Bell, 16, and Jaden Maddox, 15, were pronounced dead in the 5300 block of New Cut Road just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LMPD officers found the two dead teenagers inside a car that was wrecked on site, per LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff.
The coroner’s office said Adrain died of a gunshot wound and Jaden died of blunt force trauma from the crash.
Two others inside the car had gunshot wounds and were transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
There are no suspects in custody and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting and crash.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip for investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.