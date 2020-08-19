UofL offering optional tuition insurance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville is offering optional tuition insurance for students.
The insurance policy, from GradGuard, can assist students who may not be eligible for a full refund of tuition, housing and other fees if they are not able to complete the semester because of a covered medical reason.
The tuition policy expands on UofL’s policy that gives students refunds based on what point of semester the request is made, which means students might not be able to get a full refund.
The deadline to apply for the insurance is Aug. 21.
For more information click here or call GradGuard at 877-794-6603.
