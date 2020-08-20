Armed and dangerous man wanted for series of shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are searching for a man involved in three separate shootings, leaving one person dead and four others in critical condition.
The first two shootings happened Monday and Tuesday in Akron, Oh. The third shooting happened Wednesday in Harrison County, Ind., near the Kentucky border.
The suspect is currently wanted for murder, and critically injuring four other individuals, including a child.
Police said his most recent attack was unprovoked. According to ISP, he’s stolen multiple vehicles over his crime spree. Police also said he may be traveling with an unidentified man in a stolen 2000 Silver Chevrolet Silverado, with an Indiana license plate.
Police said he may still be in the southern Indiana area, and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect is urged to call Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Snack (216-559- 4708) or Trooper C. Acciavatti (614-813-6114).
The Wednesday night shooting in Harrison County prompted the investigation. Troopers were called to State Road 462 and Old Forest Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a man who was shot while driving near O’Bannon State Park, ISP spokesman Carey Huls said.
Officers found a family of three inside a gray 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Kentucky license plate, crashed into the wood line.
Huls said the man driving the vehicle had been shot multiple times. A woman in the passenger seat also had been shot. Another woman in the backseat was not shot.
The driver was flown to University of Louisville Hospital. The two other people in the vehicle were taken to UofL Hospital via ambulance.
Investigators said they believe the family had just finished hiking at O’Bannon State Park when a white Dodge Avenger quickly pulled up behind their vehicle with its high beams on. Huls said the driver of the Santa Fe pulled off to the side of the road to allow the Avenger to pass when the Avenger pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the Santa Fe.
Troopers said the driver of the Santa Fe attempted to escape and crashed.
The driver of the Avenger left the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield in Carefree, Ind., before police said the driver stole a pickup truck that was parked at a nearby home.
