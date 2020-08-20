FORECAST: Another pleasant afternoon ahead

- FRIDAY-WEEKEND: Increasing heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: The 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs climb into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. An isolated shower may try to creep into our southern counties this afternoon but most look to stay dry.
Clouds increase overnight, keeping our low temperatures in the 60s.
Humidity is on the increase on Friday. The additional moisture will help to fuel scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon as highs rise into the mid-80s once again.
It will remain muggy with a risk for a downpour or thunderstorm pretty much at any point in the night. Some could be briefly heavy. They will move in from SE to NW in motion.
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms chances remain through the weekend as highs sit in the 80s.
