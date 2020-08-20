FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms return Friday

- FRIDAY-WEEKEND: Increasing heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: The 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another great day comes to an end with pleasant weather into the evening and overnight.
Clouds will be on the increase after midnight, but the rain will hold off until Friday as lows tonight get down into the 60s. Scattered storms expected Friday afternoon with a noticeable increase in humidity. Highs will reach back into the mid-80s just before these storms send out their rain-cooled air for the day.
The scattered storm chance will continue through a portion of the overnight hours Friday night. Storms will be moving from southeast to northwest, which is the reverse of usual. Lows will be in the 60s.
Thunderstorms become more likely Saturday afternoon as an area of low pressure aloft moves directly overhead. Highs will be held down in the 70s and lower 80s thanks to the rain-cooled air in place.
