Gov. Beshear reports 726 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 726 new cases of COVID-19, including 101 patients age 18 or younger.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear reported 14 more deaths, pushing the state total to 856. It was the third straight day that the state reported at least 12 deaths because of the coronavirus.
“I do not remember a time where we had double-digit deaths three straight days,” the governor said.
The coronavirus has now killed more than 172,000 Americans and nearly 800,000 people around the world.
“This virus is still out there,” Beshear said. “It’s still aggressively spreading.”
Beshear said there have been 41,626 total cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
Of the new cases, 164 were reported in Jefferson County, and 70 were confirmed in Christian County.
The governor shared several other statistics:
+ 794,282 tests have been administered in Kentucky
+ 638 Kentuckians are currenty hospitalized because of COVID-1, 155 are in ICUs, 108 are on a ventilator
+ State positivity rate is 5.18 percent
At Kentucky’s 289 longterm-care facilities, 3,021 residents and 1,781 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus throughout the crisis. There have been 515 deaths, and 3,542 Kentuckians have recovered.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
