Grandma for Breonna Taylor arrested on lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silent senior citizen’s protest on the front lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home led to one arrest.
That one arrest was 68-year-old Mary Holden. Mary was on the lawn of the protest with a sign saying: Grannies for Justice for Breonna.
The protest was planned for 10 AM until 11AM. She spent her time at the protest knitting.
Holden was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing shortly before 11. She’s since been released.
