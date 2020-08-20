Grandma for Breonna Taylor arrested on lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home

Holden was the lone arrest from the protest. (Source: LMDC)
By Brett Martin | August 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silent senior citizen’s protest on the front lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home led to one arrest.

That one arrest was 68-year-old Mary Holden. Mary was on the lawn of the protest with a sign saying: Grannies for Justice for Breonna.

This was the sign held by Mary as she was arrested. (Source: WAVE)

The protest was planned for 10 AM until 11AM. She spent her time at the protest knitting.

Holden spent her time at the protest knitting. (Source: WAVE)

Holden was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing shortly before 11. She’s since been released.

