2 injured in shooting near Berry Blvd. and Lentz Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police detectives are investigating after two people were shot near Taylor Berry and Jacobs in Louisville.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Berry Boulevard and Lentz Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Two victims, a man and a woman, were found with gunshot wounds by officers. They were transported to UofL Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.