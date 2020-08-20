Man killed in Russell neighborhood shooting identified

A man was found by officers in the 2400 block of Madison Street after reports of gunfire on Aug. 18. He died at the hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | August 20, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:08 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood has been identified.

Roderick Burns, 28, was shot in the 2400 block of West Madison Street around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Burns was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating his death. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

