Opposing protest groups call for Fischer to resign as Metro Council hears resolution for ‘no confidence’ vote

”It’s our city, too,” Jones said. “We pay taxes here, too. Our kids go to school here, too. ‘Give me liberty or give me death,’ is only patriotic when white people say it, and then when Black people say it, now it’s terroristic threatening. Can you see what I’m saying? That’s the problem. Whenever we want the same things that they want, it’s always a problem and we want our city back and stuff like that. We’ve never had a city. If that’s the case, we’ve never had a city.”