Reds issue statement denouncing Brennaman’s ‘horrific’ on-air remark

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds issued a statement late Wednesday following broadcaster Thom Brennaman’s use of a homophobic slur prior a game against the Kansas City Royals:
“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman. He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.
“In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across the country and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended.”
The remark came as Brennaman was previewing the second game in a double-header between the Reds and the Royals.
Through fourth inning of the evening game against the Royals, Brennaman continued to serve as the game’s broadcaster. He stepped back from the role in the top of the fifth inning, saying in part:
“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there, I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very sorry.”
Later Brennaman said: “I don’t know if I am going to be putting on this headset again.”
