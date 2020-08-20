Senior citizens protest on Kentucky AG’s front lawn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Senior citizens are gathered for a silent protest at the Kentucky Attorney General’s home.
The group will sit in silence on Daniel Cameron’s front lawn to bring attention to the following demands following the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, according to Standing Up For Racial Justice, or SURJ:
- Demand the Mayor and City Council address the use of force by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).
- Fire and revoke the pensions of the officers that murdered Breonna. Arrest, charge, and convict them for this crime. Ensure the newly requested special prosecutor, State AG Daniel Cameron, seeks full transparency and accountability.
- Provide all necessary information to a local, independent civilian community police accountability council #CPAC.
- Create policy for transparent investigation process due to law enforcement misconduct.
According to SURJ, while senior citizens have stood up for racial issues, long marches can be difficult for them and close-knit groups can put them at risk due to COVID-19.
Taylor was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers who were serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13.
Cameron has not released any details on when a decision in the case will be released but has asked for the public’s patience multiple times.
Another group, Until Freedom, demonstrated on Cameron’s front lawn in July.
