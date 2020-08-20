StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

That cloud deck will lower on Friday to the point that showers and thunderstorms will start to pop. That will kick off a stormy period for us that will last through at least Sunday. While it won’t rain the entire time, fully expect off/on waves of showers and thunderstorms (moving backwards from SE to NW) during the afternoon hours and even during the overnight at times. Saturday may be a day in which it stays mostly overcast with the scattered downpours around.