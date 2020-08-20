StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Louisville dropped to 61° this morning with several locations dropping into the 50s once again.
While we will stay dry through tonight, high clouds will start to rule the skies overhead more and more.
That cloud deck will lower on Friday to the point that showers and thunderstorms will start to pop. That will kick off a stormy period for us that will last through at least Sunday. While it won’t rain the entire time, fully expect off/on waves of showers and thunderstorms (moving backwards from SE to NW) during the afternoon hours and even during the overnight at times. Saturday may be a day in which it stays mostly overcast with the scattered downpours around.
We will dry back out next week and heat up with the 90s returning.
Have a Goode One!
