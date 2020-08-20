Suspect charged in murders of man and young daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of a man and his 3-year-old daughter.
Evan K. Ross, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody late Wednesday. He is charged with facilitation to murder.
Louisville Metro police say a car used during the murders of Brandon Waddles, 21, and his daughter, Trinity Rudolph, was captured on surveillance footage near the Aug. 14 shooting scene in the 3700 block of Kahlert Ave.
The car, which was registered to Ross, was found in the 3700 block of Powell Ave.
The arrest report says Ross admitted his involvement in the murders while being interviewed by LMPD homicide detectives.
Ross is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million cash bond.
