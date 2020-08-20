2 suspects sought after O’Bannon State Park shooting, crash leaves family injured

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to find two persons of interest in a roadside shooting.
Two family members were shot inside a vehicle after hiking at O’Bannon State Park, according to Indiana State Police.
Troopers were called to State Road 462 and Old Forest Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a man who was shot while driving near O’Bannon State Park, according to ISP spokesman Carey Huls.
Officers found a family of three inside of a gray 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Kentucky license crashed into the wood line.
Huls said the man driving the vehicle had been shot multiple times. A woman in the passenger seat had also been shot. A female in the backseat was not shot.
The driver was flown to University of Louisville Hospital. The two other people in the vehicle were taken to UofL Hospital via ambulance.
Investigators said they believe the family had just finished hiking at O’Bannon State Park when a white Dodge Avenger quickly pulled up behind their vehicle with its high beams on. Huls said the driver of the Santa Fe pulled off to the side of the road to allow the Avenger to pass when the Avenger pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the Santa Fe.
“This isn’t something that’s normal,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. “We want people to know the state park is very safe. It had nothing to do in connection to the state park. There’s no reason they were both at the state park. It’s just where this happened and it wasn’t in the state park. It was on the highway outside the state park.”
Troopers said the driver of the Santa Fe attempted to escape and crashed.
“This is one of those situations where it truly does seem to be somewhat random,” Huls said. “We don’t know of any connections between the victim and the shooter-- no prior contact at all that we can ascertain.”
The driver of the Avenger left the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield in Carefree, Indiana before police said the driver stole a pickup truck that was parked at a nearby home.
ISP identified two persons of interest in the shooting: 41-year-old Timothy Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich. ISP said Sargent is wanted in Ohio for attempted murder and is a person of interest in another killing, both of which happened earlier this week in Akron.
Police believe Sargeant and Emich may be in a silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana registration TK667LJB. Troopers believe more than one person may be in the truck and the person or people inside may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 and inform authorities of its location.
