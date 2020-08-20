Thousands face evictions as pandemic protections lift

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grim outlook is on the horizon as more than 200,000 people across Kentucky are struggling to pay rent.
In a senate judiciary committee hearing Thursday Josh Crabtree with the Legal Aid of the Bluegrass put those numbers into perspective.
221 thousand Kentucky households are in danger of eviction or unable to pay rent.
That’s nearly 44% of all rented homes across the state.
Landlords are expecting $212 million shortfall in rent payments.
Its estimated 149,000 homes will have evictions filed against them in the coming months.
Crabtree says the these mass evictions is just one of the things leading to racial inequity across the state.
“Its impossible to have a discussion about recovering from the pandemic without talking about safe and affordable housing especially when talking about closing schools to in person instruction.” Crabtree said.
If you are facing eviction you can find help here.
