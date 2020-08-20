Trainers prepare for changes to World’s Championship Horse Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At Rose Stables in Shepherdsville, owner and American Saddlebred horse show trainer Gerhardt Roos spent all day Thursday preparing his 26 horses for the World’s Championship Horse Show.
"It's our biggest show of the year," Roos said, "we pull people from all over the country for this show, so it's a major, major deal for the business itself."
However, this year there will be major changes to the competition. The stands, usually filled with thousands of spectators, will be mostly empty. Only the trainers, riders, grooms, and other essential staff will be permitted inside Freedom Hall to watch. This might impact the Saddlebreds who become more energized when they hear the crowd cheer for them, but Roos is not worried.
“We’ll definitely miss the audience this year, but I think the atmosphere, the exhibitors that will be there, it’ll still be enough for us to put on a good horse show,” Roos said.
Roos is thankful the World's Championship Horse Show is still happening this after a slow winter season because of the pandemic. He couldn't buy or sell horses during the shutdown, which is how he makes his living. Now, he looks forward to getting back into the ring, even if it will be mostly empty.
"Young horses that haven't had the opportunity to get off the farm with everything that's been going on, this is their first time to take a trailer ride, get off the property and kind of see what horse showing is all about," Roos said.
The World’s Championship Horse Show begins Saturday evening at the Kentucky State Fair and continues through the following Saturday, August 29.
