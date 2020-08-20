WATCH LIVE: KHSAA to make final decision on fall sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school athletes who take part in five sports played during the fall will learn today if their seasons will take place. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control will make that final call during a special meeting this morning.
During a meeting on July 28, the Board of Control approved a plan that would keep the season for fall sports in the fall. The start of official practice for cross country, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, and football will take place on Monday, Aug. 24. The first date of competition for football would be Sept. 11 with a Sept. 7 start date for the other fall sports.
