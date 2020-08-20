Woman dies in fiery crash on Old Henry Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died in a fiery crash early Thursday morning.
The crash was reported on Old Henry Road at Nelson Miller Parkway shortly before 5 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Police said the semi had a green light and was turning left onto Old Henry Road from Nelson Miller Parkway when a woman driving a passenger vehicle ran a red light and crashed into the semi. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames.
The woman who was driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
