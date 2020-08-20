15-year-old Cleveland girl missing, family says she met someone online

15-year-old Cleveland girl missing, family says she met someone online
Iyanna Allen's family said she's been missing since early Thursday morning. (Source: Orlando Allen)
By Avery Williams | August 20, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 5:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Iyanna Allen has been missing since early Thursday morning, her father Orlando Allen said.

Her family said Iyanna has been reported missing to Cleveland Police Department’s Third District.

Iyanna Allen pictured on the right
Iyanna Allen pictured on the right (Source: Orlando Allen)

Iyanna was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 1500 block of E. 84th Street, her family said.

Allen said he believes she may have met a man online.

If you have any information, reach out to Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5000.

