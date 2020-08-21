Behind the Forecast: ‘Dent’ in Earth’s magnetic field may impact satellites

Our planet’s magnetic field protects us from charged particles from the sun hurtling towards us, trapping and repelling them. There is a weak spot in the field over South America and the southern Atlantic Ocean called the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA). The SAA, which is basically a dent in the magnetic field, allows the sun’s particles to push closer to the Earth’s surface. It, however, does not have any significant impact on life on the ground. Recent data shows the SAA expanding west and further weakening. It has now also split into two lobs, according to a recent NASA statement.