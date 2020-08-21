Building fire at planned Thoroughbred Society Club in downtown Louisville extinguished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fire in a Downtown Louisville building undergoing renovation has been brought under control.
Louisville firefighters were called to the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday after construction workers coming off their break found flames coming out of the roof.
The building is the site for the new Louisville Thoroughbred Society Club.
Because of the old structure of the building, it took Louisville firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.
Damage to the building is described as moderate. No injuries were reported.
Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
Luckily, Hayley Amoss with the Thoroughbred Society says the fire started in a freight elevator in the back of the building, so there is no real damage or construction setbacks on the new club they’re building for racing fans on the second floor.
”We’re still awaiting a report on the structure of the building, but we are feeling very optimistic given the circumstances,” Amoss said.
With the promise of off-track betting, cocktails, premium cigars, and entertainment, they are forging ahead and inching closer and closer to the winner’s circle. However, other hurdles unrelated to the fire, like the coronavirus pandemic, pushed the opening date away from the 2020 Derby. Instead, sights are set on sometime this fall.
”There’s a lot of horse races that are still to come in this year, so we are still fully planning to be prepared to focus on those races as well,” Amoss said. “We’ve got Breeders Cup coming to Kentucky in November, so that’s going to be a big one.”
