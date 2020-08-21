Cleveland Police searching for 16-year-old boy missing since June 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for 16-year-old Jason Zakel, who hasn’t been seen in over two months.
Zakel is 5′10″ tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said a child protection specialist at Jane Edna Hunter had been granted emergency custody over Zakel.
When the specialist went to Zakel’s mother’s home in the 6500 block of Chambers Avenue, the mother said she had not seen him since June 5, according to the report.
The missing persons report was then filed on June 8.
Cleveland Police asked for the community’s help with the search on Friday.
