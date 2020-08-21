Crothersville police officer recovering slowly one week after wreck on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crothersville police officer remains in critical condition a week after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 65.
Early on Aug. 14, Michael Weiler was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis after Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said a semi truck hit Weiler’s police vehicle.
Seven days later, Weiler’s sister Kimberly McKinley said she remembers getting the call.
“My sister-in-law called me fairly early in the morning, which is something that’s unusual,” McKinley said. “And then she told me he had been in an accident and it was not good.”
Weiler’s squad car was a mangled mess on the side of the interstate, as first responders extricated him from the vehicle.
McKinley said her brother was badly injured.
“(He suffered) a small brain bleed, a severe concussion, five fractures in his spine, all but two ribs broken ... shattered, (and) a punctured lung,” McKinley said.
Despite the severe injuries, Weiler has continued to fight for his life. Each day, McKinley has been sharing the updates to her Facebook page, where thousands of people have expressed support.
On Friday, she posted this:
It’s a step toward recovery that McKinley credits to her family’s faith.
“Our family believes in the power of prayer and Michael is living proof of that,” McKinley said. “It’s nothing we did. It’s all in his hands.”
As Weiler’s brother continues to fight, and survival looks more likely by the day, McKinley said she knows what she’ll do when she sees her brother again.
“I will just put my arms around him and hug him and tell him how much I love him,” McKinley said. “I think leaving loved ones any time it’s important to say ‘I love you,’ because you’re not sure what the last time you see them might be.”
McKinley told WAVE 3 News her family is partnering with the Crothersville Police Department to host a benefit ride for her brother on Sept. 27. For more information, click here.
