1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Elizabethtown double shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly double shooting investigation is underway in Elizabethtown.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Plum Creek Court in response to a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Elizabethtown Police Department Public Affairs Officers Chris Denham confirmed.
Two victims, both adult men, were found with gunshot wounds. One of the men was dead with the officers arrived; the other victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
A third man “involved in the shooting” left the scene before officers arrived, Denham said. He was later found by police officers in Radcliff and is being questioned about the shooting at the time this article was written.
“This investigation is very dynamic and will be lengthy,” Denham said.
No further information is available at this time.
