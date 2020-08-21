Fire in downtown Louisville building extinguished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fire in a Downtown Louisville building undergoing renovation has been brought under control.
Louisville firefighters were called to the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday after construction workers coming off their break found flames coming out of the roof.
Because of old structure of the building, it took Louisville fireighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.
Damage to the building is described as moderate. NO injuries were reported.
Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators are on the scene trying to determine how the fire started.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.