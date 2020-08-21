FORECAST: Hazy afternoon with downpours developing

- THIS AFTERNOON-SATURDAY: Risk for localized 1-2" rainfall episodes with some areas picking up more than one round
- NEXT WEEK: The 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the clouds, it will still heat up into the 80s this afternoon. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop, especially near the Ohio River. Some could contain enough heavy rain to produce localized flash flooding. We'll monitor this.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances remain overnight. Storms will be moving from southeast to northwest today, which is the reverse of usual. Clouds and rain will limit tonight's lows to the 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Saturday, especially during the afternoon, as an area of low pressure moves directly overhead. Rain-cooled air holds highs down in the 70s and low 80s tomorrow.
Rain fades Saturday night but mostly cloudy skies will remain as lows fall into the 60s by Sunday morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again on Sunday but chances are lower compared to Saturday. Sunday’s best rain potential looks to be east of I-65.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.