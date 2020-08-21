FORECAST: More rain likely Today

- TODAY: Risk for localized heavy rain and flash flooding
- NEXT WEEK: The 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms are likely as we head into the afternoon and evening Today. Heavy rain and isolated flash flooding are once again a threat, so turn around, don’t drown! Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s thanks to widespread rain and cloud cover.
Storm chances will fall considerably after sunset, leaving us with only a small shower chance heading into the overnight period. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s for lows.
On Sunday our afternoon storm chance will be much smaller than the previous two days, with only a few scattered storms focused mainly east of I-65. Highs will be allowed to jump back into the mid to upper 80s thanks to this drier weather. Partly cloudy and muggy Sunday night with lows near 70.
