FORECAST: Rain chances increasing Saturday

- THROUGH SATURDAY: Risk for localized 1″-2″ rainfall episodes with some areas picking up more than one round
- NEXT WEEK: The 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storms are possible overnight mainly south of Louisville in Southern Kentucky. Heavy rain and isolated flash flooding can't be ruled out in those areas by dawn Saturday morning. Otherwise it'll be cloudy with lows in the 60s.
Thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, mainly after lunchtime. Heavy rain and isolated flash flooding are once again a threat, so turn around, don't drown! Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s thanks to widespread rain and cloud cover.
Storm chances will fall considerably by dusk Saturday, leaving us with only a small shower chance heading into the overnight period.
On Sunday our afternoon storm chance will be much smaller than the previous two days, with only a few scattered storms focused mainly east of I-65. Highs will be allowed to jump back into the mid to upper 80s thanks to this drier weather.
