Graduates of KentuckianaBuilds program celebrate chance at new career

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than a dozen students graduated from the KentuckianaBuilds program Friday, taking one step closer to a career in skilled trades.
Albeit a virtual graduation, graduates were still excited to get their feet off the ground. It’s been an abnormal year for the program, but the results are just the same.
Thirteen graduates earned their certifications in areas like construction education, first aid, and safety. The program is put on by Louisville Urban League and KentuckianaWorks.
Tyler Baker finished top of the class, but said it wasn't easy.
“I was helping my sister with her kids, keeping with them overnight,” Baker said. “It was like I had to tend to them during the day until they go to sleep, and then at night, go over my homework.”
Baker already has been given a job with Arrow Electric.
Arrow Electric said it was impressed with Baker, and with the lack of skilled workers in the industry, the benefits are mutual.
“It’s very exciting for us,” CEO Scott Livesay said. “And quite honestly it’s very necessary for us.”
In a field dominated by men, there were also several female graduates who say being in the minority is only a motivator.
“We always have a little extra motivation in male-dominated fields,” graduate Talena Robinson said. “We have to show the men that we’re a force to be reckoned with.”
The Louisville Urban League is always looking for potential new students for this program. Click here to find out how to apply.
