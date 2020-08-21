Louisville man wins $1M Kentucky Lottery jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jackpot!
That’s what a Louisville man hit this week on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.
He won $1 million from a ticket be purchased at a gas station in Shelbyville on Wednesday.
According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, went to the gas station to cash in another winning ticket. While he wast here, he bought a $20 Million Match ticket.
He went to his car and scratched his way toward the big payday!
“I thought, ‘Oh good, I’ve won something,’” he told lottery officials. “I scratched that (million-dollar prize) and was like, ‘It isn’t real.’ I looked at it closer and realized it was real and I put the ticket in my wallet.”
The release said the man drove home to show the ticket to his wife, who initially thought it was fake.
“I said, ‘Wait a second; let’s take a look at it together,’” he told lottery officials. “We looked it over and were convinced it was real.”
The Jefferson County man opted to take the game’s lump sum cash payment of $838,278, before taxes. Had he chosen the annual payout, he’d have received $50,000 per year for 20 years.
He told lottery officials that he didn’t have any immediate plans for the winnings, but has an appointment to meet with his financial planner.
The store that sold him the winning ticket will receive a bonus of more than $8,000.
