Man charged with murder in Taylor-Berry neighborhood shooting
Louisville Metro Police found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood on Aug. 8. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | August 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 9:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged in the shooting death of another man in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Antawon Dunn, 26, is accused of shooting Aaron Baker, 65, in the 1300 block of Central Avenue on Aug. 8, according to an arrest slip.

Antawon Dunn
Antawon Dunn (Source: LMDC)

When police arrived, Baker was found dead inside of a vehicle.

According to an arrest slip, Dunn told investigators the victim was asleep at the time of the shooting.

Dunn was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Aug. 20 and charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

