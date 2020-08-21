Man dies following shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Esquire Alley around 3:15 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro police.
When officers arrived, they found one man had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.