Man killed in crash near IKE in Madison

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash on SR 56 on Madison Friday morning.
Madison Police Department says it happened near the entrance of Indiana Kentucky Electric Plant.
They say 34-year-old Justin Cook went off the road and hit a utility pole.
He was flown to University of Louisville hospital but later died from his injuries.
Right now Indiana State Police are working on reconstructing the scene of the crash for their investigation.
