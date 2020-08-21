One killed in Nelson County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a car crash in Nelson County.
Nelson County Sheriff, EMS and Fire were called to the 2800 block of Bloomfield Road for the report of a crash.
They found a 2005 Toyota four door passenger vehicle had gone off the road and hit a mailbox before flipping.
The driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
His name has not been released at this time.
