One killed in Nelson County crash

One killed in Nelson County crash
The crash is still under investigation. (Source: WMBF News)
By Brett Martin | August 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 5:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a car crash in Nelson County.

Nelson County Sheriff, EMS and Fire were called to the 2800 block of Bloomfield Road for the report of a crash.

They found a 2005 Toyota four door passenger vehicle had gone off the road and hit a mailbox before flipping.

The driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.