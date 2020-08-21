Ordinance aimed to protect abortion clinic patients from bystanders fails at Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ordinance aimed to restrict people from approaching patients going into a clinic that provides health care services failed to pass the Metro Council Thursday night.
The proposal aimed to protect patients during COVID-19 from being approached by self-described counselors who try to persuade women to not get an abortion.
Republicans rejected the measure, and some Democrats joined them, when an amendment failed that would have required facilities to provide their own security to enforce the buffer. They said they did not want the responsibility to fall on the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The vote landed at 13-12 with Democratic Councilwoman Paula McCraney not voting.
