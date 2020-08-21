‘Our princess’: Family holds funeral for Trinity Randolph, 3, after fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year of gun violence in Louisville with more than 100 homicides, the city’s youngest victim was laid to rest by her family. Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father Brandon Waddles, 21, were both shot and killed Aug. 14 in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Randolph’s mother Tynekia was dressed in white as she and her family walked into King Solomon Baptist Church. Her daughter loved Disney’s “Frozen” and her funeral reflected it; actors dressed as Disney princesses even greeted Randolph’s family on the steps outside the church as they entered the sanctuary. As the funeral began, Randolph’s family lined up to view her body in an open casket surrounded by flowers, pink and yellow balloons, a castle backdrop, and pictures of Randolph in a princess costume.
Pastor Seth Petway officiated the service.
“There’s nothing you’ve done wrong. God saw that it was time to bring her [Trinity] home, and we thank God that she doesn’t have to live in the mean and cruel world any longer, but now she can rest,” he said.
Most of the pews at Randolph’s funeral Friday were filled with family and friends celebrating her life with prayer, scripture, and songs. Her aunt Tenisha Porter expressed her gratitude for the show of support and the family’s time with Randolph, although it was cut short.
“Thank you Lord because without you Lord these three years wouldn’t have been as wonderful as they were,” she said.
Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky, addressed the anger associated with death.
“I’m angry, first of all, at the way we think. To think that bullets have eyes, they don’t. I’m angry because we live in a society because some brothers think the only way we can survive is criminal activity,” he said. “She was like a flower, a bud nipped before it could really come to flower. And that’s how we have to feel, we have to be upset, we have to be upset, we have to be disturbed.”
Cosby encouraged funeral attendees to “supply support” to the Randolph family, and he also offered “words of comfort” to her mother as she cried in the first row.
“I don’t have the answer but I do know this: Heaven is populated with babies, and one more baby is in heaven with them, and that’s Trinity,” he said.
Randolph’s white casket was later rolled away to be buried at Green Meadows Cemetery, her final resting place. The service was paid for by rapper Percy Miller, who is more commonly known as Master P.
Police are still investigating the shootings the killed Randolph and her father. Evan Ross, 29, was arrested Thursday in connection to their deaths but no one has been charged with murder.
