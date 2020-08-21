Plans to salvage Louisville tourism after COVID, protests and no spectators at Derby underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The decision to hold the Kentucky Derby with no spectators ends any hope of salvaging a piece of the event’s more than $200 million dollar impact on Louisville’s economy.
It is the latest in a turn of events rocking the city that, just a year ago, was basking in momentum. Big events were drawing big crowds that were being leveraged to build Louisville’s image as a great place to live, work, and visit.
After widespread disruption from COVID-19 and months of social unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, some say recovery could benefit from a more diverse plan of attracting visitors.
“We are marketing regionally and nationally,” Louisville Tourism COO Cleo Battle said. “So, how do we do a better job of attracting those audiences, the more diverse demographics, to Louisville?”
Louisville Tourism announced the formation of the Black Tourism Advisory Council in July as a way to promote inclusion in the hospitality industry and explore new strategies.
“For so long the visual narrative has been that Kentucky is country, that we are not metropolitan, that we’re not a true city,” food and beverage consultant and Council member Andrea Meriwether said. “And I think that people are really seeing through social justice and advocacy that we are so diverse.”
Meriwether looks at recent demonstrations and sees opportunity.
“And I love seeing these new voices, these visuals,” she said. “Together we are building a new Louisville and there’s a new perception of Louisville.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.