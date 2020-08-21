Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

At least one video from the scene showed a man, who appeared to be Jernigan, fire two rounds from the driver’s side window of a sedan, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Jernigan was booked on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm in the city. He was released without bail on Thursday, according to Multnomah County jail staff.