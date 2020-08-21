Public’s help sought to find suspects in O’Bannon Woods State Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are fielding tips about a shooting that happened Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital.
State Park Conservation Officer Jim Schreck was one of the first to get to the scene. He arrived to find a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV intertwined with trees along the road leading up to O’Bannon Woods State Park.
“To see the bullet holes, to render aid quickly, it was eye-opening,” Schreck said. ”I was literally minutes away to parking on the other side of the gatehouse to complete paperwork that I generally do every other shift when that call came out here.”
Indiana State Police investigators revealed a Dodge Avenger was following closely behind the Santa Fe with its bright headlights on when the driver pulled over to let the Avenger go by. Investigators believe that’s when a gunman fired into the Santa Fe, hitting the driver and passenger. The other passenger in the back wasn’t hit.
Two people are on the loose who are of interest in the shooting.
“We’re relying on the public to say, ‘Hey, I noticed this,’” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said. “It’s very vital for to have their input and people to be very vigilant especially in a case like this where we have two people we don’t know where they are and are potentially armed and dangerous.”
Detectives are looking for Savannah Emich, 20, and Timothy Sargent, 41, in connection to the state park shooting. Sargent is also wanted for murder and is a person of interest in another killing, both of which happened in Ohio.
Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana State Police.
“We would rather spend time chasing our tails, maybe prevent a tragedy like this,” Schreck said.
The shooting victims have been upgraded to fair condition.
