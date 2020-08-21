Solon Police searching for missing endangered 86-year-old man with short term memory loss

Donald Mickey (Source: Solon Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | August 20, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 1:05 AM

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been issued for a missing endangered 86-year-old Solon man with short term memory loss.

Police said Donald Mickey drove away from his home on Sherwood Drive in a blue 2011 Subaru Outback with OH plate number HVW9023 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and didn’t return.

Mickey is 5′11″ tall, 170 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Call police if you see Mickey or know where he may be.

The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.

