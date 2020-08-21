Thefts reported at East End business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year, it rolled down Broadway in the Pegasus Parade, surrounded by dozens of martial arts students. Now, Hwang’s Martial Arts is wondering who cut through four locks and drove off with the business’ trailer.
A post on Hwang’s Facebook page states that the trailer was stolen sometime Wednesday night from the location at Hurstbourne and Westport Road. The trailer is used in parades around town, most notably the Pegasus Parade. Business owners also found that the thieves had removed a catalytic converter off one of the buses.
The trailer is 8 ft x 20 ft, black with white pin striping down the sides. It has white wheels and railing around it except on the back.
If you have any information on these thefts, you’re asked to call the police.
