A flat bed trailer was stolen and catalytic converter was cut from a bus on the property.

Thefts reported at East End business
Earlier this week a thief hit Hwang's Martial Arts. They stole a trailer and cut a catalytic converter out of a van. (Source: Hwang's Martial Arts Facebook page)
By Liz Adelberg | August 21, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 12:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year, it rolled down Broadway in the Pegasus Parade, surrounded by dozens of martial arts students. Now, Hwang’s Martial Arts is wondering who cut through four locks and drove off with the business’ trailer.

A post on Hwang’s Facebook page states that the trailer was stolen sometime Wednesday night from the location at Hurstbourne and Westport Road. The trailer is used in parades around town, most notably the Pegasus Parade. Business owners also found that the thieves had removed a catalytic converter off one of the buses.

The trailer is 8 ft x 20 ft, black with white pin striping down the sides. It has white wheels and railing around it except on the back.

If you have any information on these thefts, you’re asked to call the police.

