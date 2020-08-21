UofL, Bellarmine promoting safety as other schools suspend in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Higher education institutions are planning to switch students to virtual classes because of COVID-19 spikes across the nation, including major colleges like Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina.
The changes have leaders at the University of Louisville and Bellarmine on high alert. Their officials are hoping to keep students in the classroom but admit news that other schools are having health issues so soon is troubling.
Coronavirus spikes at UNC and 147 students testing positive for COVID-19 at Notre Dame caused both schools to suspend in-person classes. Thursday, 36 Purdue students who attended a party were suspended.
“It’s exceptionally disheartening when you see that,” Bellarmine Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Helen Grace Ryan says, “absolutely disheartening.”
Ryan knows how hard colleagues at other schools have worked for months to keep students safe and can’t imagine going back to square one.
“We have changed the student code of conduct, so there’s very clear delineation of what’s expected of students,” UofL Vice President of Research and Innovation Dr. Kevin Gardner says. “There are repercussions for when those things are not followed.”
UofL had to get tough before classes started. The university kicked three men’s soccer players off the team for holding a party that led to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“This generation calls it ‘adulting,’ right?” UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi asked as students moved into their dorms recently. “Part of their adulting is learning to make responsible decisions.”
Both schools rely on a mix of testing, screening, contact tracing teams, and constant reminders to students living on and off-campus. Bellarmine got students invested in its COVID-19 safety plan by making them part of it.
“They had time in advance to share their concern,” Ryan says. “We also meet very regularly with student groups, and I meet almost weekly with the president of our Student Government Association and bi-weekly with their executive leadership team.”
Gardner says it’s UofL’s goal to help students achieve that experience, but students are also promoting the message by making statements and videos for social media. He says students aren’t just policing themselves on gatherings, but staff and housing leaders are also actively reporting and helping with COVID-19 concerns.
