UofL Health launches online scheduling for COVID-19 tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People who want to get a free COVID-19 test now have a new way to make an appointment.
UofL Health launched an online scheduling page.
Appointments can be made seven days a week at UofL Health’s downtown test site, UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and UofL Health Medical Center South.
More than 1,100 people have been tested since the sites opened on Aug. 6, according to UofL Health.
Appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling (502) 588-0414.
