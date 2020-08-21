WKU to consider name changes to buildings, colleges named after former slave owners

At WKU, we have affirmed our commitment to do more to ensure we live in a world that is more fair, just and equitable for all. That commitment, however, requires us to also take the time to look inward. The symbols we select and the names we use as a university should communicate our values, honor individuals for exemplary service, and recognize philanthropic investment. In many ways, the names we carve into our buildings and attach to our academic units should define for members of our community the best of what we have been, what we are, and what we aspire to be.